Troy-Army to play four game football series

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans announced plans for a future football series with Army.
Friday, the program announced the two schools will lock heads in a four-game series beginning in 2022.
While the prospect of football being played this fall is still up in the air, the future is exciting.
The teams will play in 2022,2023,2030, and 2031. Troy will host Army in the 2022 and 2031 meetings. Army will welcome the Trojans to West Point in 2023 and 2030.
“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” said Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”
This will be Troy’s first matchups against the Black Knights on the gridiron, but not their first overall matchups against a service academy team. The Trojans played Navy in a home-and-home series back in 2011 and 2012 with each winning on its own home field.
