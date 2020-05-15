WATCH: SportsCenter features Walt Harris prior to first fight after tragic murder of stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walt Harris is a strong man.
The UFC heavyweight is literally strong in terms of physical strength, but when he steps into the octagon Saturday night only six months since the tragic murder of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard, Harris is showing another strength that most people don’t have.
“I’ve seen the worst thing a human can possibly see,” Harris told ESPN, “so there’s not a thing a man in a cage can ever do to me.”
Harris (13-7) is headlining UFC Fight Night 172, fighting veteran Alistair Overeem (45-18) in the main event. On Friday, SC Featured and Tom Rinaldi will feature Harris and tell the story of his family’s tragedy. You can watch the full segment below.
The May 16 event was originally scheduled for April 11 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. WBRC’s Mike Dubberly sat down with Harris in February to discuss Harris’ journey from last fall’s tragedy to returning to the octagon.
“It was very tough to even decide. To want to fight was a thing I struggled with, but I got a good support system around me and people were letting me know you know it’s OK, she would’ve wanted you to, and I had to really dig deep to find that because I know she was my biggest fan, so I had to get it going,” Harris told Dubberly.
You can watch Dubberly’s full interview with Harris below.
