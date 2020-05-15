Your lake and beach weekend outlook: will swimming be off-limits again?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We fell a couple degrees shy of hitting 90 for the first in 2020 on Thursday. Will we hit that mark today? It’s possible, but not a guarantee. Once again expect a good amount of sun with a few showers developing closer to the Mississippi state line this afternoon.
Highs will make it into the upper 80s, but a location or two could hit 90.
The weekend will continue the hot, mainly dry and summery pattern. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday, leading to a fantastic weekend to seek a body of water!
The forecast on area lakes is looking phenomenal with minimal wind and no other marine-related concerns.
The same can’t be said for those heading to the beaches along the Alabama and Florida panhandle coasts. That’s where blustery south winds will lead to dangerous swimming conditions Friday and Saturday.
Strong currents, rips and large breaking waves will likely lead to very poor swimming conditions. It’s possible beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach fly double red flags today, which is what happened on Thursday.
Double red flags mean there is absolutely no swimming allowed.
Swimming conditions should improve by Sunday with light winds. If you weren’t planning on swimming in the Gulf, the forecast isn’t bad other than the wind expected today. It’ll be partly cloudy each day with typical humidity and sun for this time of year.
An area of low pressure is still set to impact the area on Monday with a chance of showers and storms for just about everyone. Heavy rain and severe weather are not expected.
Behind that system will be cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday. It doesn’t last, though, with highs returning to the upper 80s by next Thursday.
