Fire causes ‘heavy damage’ to Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are no injuries after a Montgomery Fire/Rescue spokesperson says a fire caused heavy damage to a home.
District Fire Chief QL Burke says units responded to a structure fire in the 8100 block of Greyfield Drive Saturday. At the scene, units observed heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.
Burke says all occupants of the one-story home were outside upon arrival.
The cause of what started the fire inside is under investigation.
