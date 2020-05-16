Free app helps truck drivers in training prepare for CDL exam during pandemic

“The pre-trip inspection when an inspector is training it, it’s a very tight group that stands together around a truck so that they can hear what the instructor is saying,” Hudson said. “With this app, they don’t even have to be in front of a truck, it’s a virtual truck and it’s self-paced virtual training, so they can train at home or they can actually be on campus, but they don’t have to be in this close group of 10 to 15 people.”