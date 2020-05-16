Next system to bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another very warm and mostly sunny day is underway! Looking for rain or cooler temperatures? It is in the forecast... let’s dive in.
First things first, today is warming up to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A few showers could develop in west Alabama, but everyone else will stay dry.
Rain chances, although low, return tomorrow. Sunday will start mostly sunny, but in the afternoon, a few scattered downpours could pop up. Still, many will still stay dry.
A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday. It won’t be a washout, but this is your best chance to see a splash of rain!
Behind Monday’s system, cooler air arrives. Highs will drop into the low 80s (and maybe even the upper 70s for some of you... we’ll see)!
It doesn’t last, though, as high quickly return to the upper 80s by the end of the week.
