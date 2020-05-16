Suspect arrested for overnight fatal stabbing at Birmingham’s Firehouse Shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at Firehouse Shelter.
According to police, officers arrived around 3 a.m. and found the unresponsive victim in the lobby with multiple cuts and puncture wounds.
The preliminary investigation suggested the victim was stabbed multiple times by another resident of the shelter, and the suspect was taken into custody at the Greyhound bus station.
Firehouse Shelter is located in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. North.
The victim has not been identified.
The Executive Director of Firehouse Shelter released the following statement:
Last night at approximately 3:30 am, there was a stabbing that involved two guests at the emergency shelter. The perpetrator was immediately apprehended by the Birmingham PD. The event that transpired last night is a tragic reminder that accessible mental health care is paramount and we must work together to end the violence that claims so many lives in our community and across the country. The Firehouse is working to support our guests and staff through this very difficult time and welcomes all prayers and support as we mourn the loss of a valued member of our family.
