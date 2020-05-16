Suspect arrested for overnight fatal stabbing at Birmingham’s Firehouse Shelter

Last night at approximately 3:30 am, there was a stabbing that involved two guests at the emergency shelter. The perpetrator was immediately apprehended by the Birmingham PD. The event that transpired last night is a tragic reminder that accessible mental health care is paramount and we must work together to end the violence that claims so many lives in our community and across the country. The Firehouse is working to support our guests and staff through this very difficult time and welcomes all prayers and support as we mourn the loss of a valued member of our family.