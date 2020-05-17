Alabama Splash Adventure set to open May 30

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new season at Alabama Splash Adventure is expected to begin in a few weeks.
The park is scheduled to open May 30 with two new shows added.
On its website, the owners say they are cleaning and sanitizing nearly every surface in the park, adding sanitation stations for guests, as well as screening employees, and many more behind the scenes operational improvements.
They are also hiring. To apply for a job go to www.alabamasplash.com/jobs for more information.
Positions include ride operators, aquatics, retail, culinary departments and more.
