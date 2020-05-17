Auburn businesses trying to recover from lost revenue

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Out on the Plains, local business owners say that it was very hard for them to have to close their doors, and now that they’re once again able to open, they seeing a lot of foot traffic.
“Last week we were really busy and it was because of Mother’s Day, so we had more traffic than normal. This week things were a little bit slower than last week and that was to be expected. Summer is usually slow for us anyway and its slow for many businesses around here,” said Auburn Art’s Savannah Scott.
Many businesses find themselves in a financial hole as a result of having to shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now that they’re open again, they’re trying to generate enough money to remain operational.
“Everyone has been coming out, especially all the locals. They have been amazing supporting us. Before we were just doing curbside pickup and local delivery,” said Wrapsody assistant manager, Rachel Acosta.
Although businesses are seeing more foot traffic and more people wanting to shop local, they say that it’s difficult to make up for so much lost revenue.
"I don’t know that you could ever make up for two months of no sales. I mean it’s devastating for here but every day a sale is a step in the right direction. I think everybody is adhering to social guidelines and people were cooped up and ready to get back out, so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Charming Oaks general manager, Shelby Cohan.
Business owners say that right now they’re looking ahead to their busiest time of the year: football season.
