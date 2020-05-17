AUTHORITIES: 16-year-old killed in crash with 18-wheeler after father led Jefferson Co. deputies on a chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16-year-old son of a man who Jefferson County Deputies said led them on a chase has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler.
Saturday, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (SNET), accompanied by a crew from Live PD, who was filming, but was not live, saw a drug transaction at a gas station in the Midfield area.
Both parties in the transaction were stopped. As deputies approached the seller’s vehicle the driver identified as Reico Terry, sped away from the scene.
Deputies said Terry led them on a chase throughout the area and onto the interstate. Attempts to block the vehicle in were unsuccessful, and the driver exited onto surface streets. Once it was apparent that the driver was not slowing for intersections, the SNET Deputies ended the pursuit.
The driver continued on his path to distance himself from deputies without yielding to oncoming traffic or stopping for traffic lights. The vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of 8th Avenue West and Arkadelphia Road.
Deputies said Terry jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene, but he was taken into custody a short time later.
Terry was found to be in possession of heroin. The front seat passenger was also questioned at the scene and released. He received only minor injuries in the accident.
The rear passenger of the vehicle, Terry’s 16-year-old son, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Terry is in the Jefferson County Jail where he is being charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony alluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. His bonds total $43,000.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office procedure, ALEA was called to work the traffic accident. Additional charges from the wreck may be pursued against Terry pending the results of the investigation by ALEA.
