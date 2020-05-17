Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, at around 6:45 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of Woodmere Drive on a report of a person shot. There, they found the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams said the investigation is ongoing, but initial indication is the shooting is domestic in nature.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
