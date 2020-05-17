Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday morning

A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning. (Source: Eric Knox)
By WSFA Staff | May 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 10:42 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, at around 6:45 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of Woodmere Drive on a report of a person shot. There, they found the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams said the investigation is ongoing, but initial indication is the shooting is domestic in nature.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

