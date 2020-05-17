One person dead after single-car crash near Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Tuskegee on Saturday evening, May 16.
Robert Ralph Pace, 53, was killed when the 1998 Dodge Dakota he was driving went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Pace was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident happened on Macon Road 36 near Macon Road 48, approximately 3 miles east of Tuskegee around 5:35 p.m.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.