Scattered rain, then cooler temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes arrive to the forecast today! Scattered rain is possible today and tomorrow, then cooler air moves in Tuesday.
Rain chances have returned to the forecast in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today’s pop-up showers and storms will be very hit-or-miss, so not everyone will see rain. However, one or two storms could become strong with frequent lightning and gusty wind, so keep an eye on the sky, especially if you’re outdoors.
Boating on the lake? Our First Alert Weather App is a great tool you can use to track the rain while out and about. Turn on lightning alerts!
A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday. One again, it won’t be a washout, but Monday does contain the highest rain chance out of the next 7 days.
Behind Monday’s system, cooler air arrives. Highs will drop into the low 80s (and maybe even the upper 70s for some of you... we’ll see)!
It doesn’t last, though, as high quickly return to the 90s by the weekend.
