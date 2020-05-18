Baptist Health nurse retires after 26 years with hospital family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health celebrated the retirement of a nurse who has been with the hospital family for more than two decades.
Baptist Health spokesperson Kadie Agnew said Lynn Sides, a Well Baby Nursery RN, is retiring after 26 years. Teams at Baptist East held a drive-thru celebration for her, complete with posters, prayers, cheers, and surprise visits from family members.
“We appreciate Lynn for her service and dedication to Baptist Health and we can only imagine how many babies she’s held throughout the years,” Agnew said.
Sides, a grandmother of six, loves her family and is ready to travel with friends. She also looks forward to spending time at the lake during her retirement.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.