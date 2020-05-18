Bill Nichols Veterans Home has 40 active COVID-19 cases among residents

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19 among the residents at Bill Nichols Veterans Home, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed.
In all, 91 residents have tested positive and 40 are still battling the respiratory virus, according to Bob Horton, assistant commissioner for outreach and engagement with the department. Of those afflicted, 23 have died.
On Monday, Horton corrected a previous statement saying 44 employees have also tested positive for the virus. He said 41 employees at Bill Nichols Veterans Home have tested positive for the virus, and three employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive for the virus in April.
Of the 41 employees who tested positive in Alex City, Horton said 12 have recovered and returned to work.
Horton said all of the residents at the facility in Alexander City were tested in April, which identified residents who were asymptomatic.
