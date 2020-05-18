Coosa County woman charged in daughter’s murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Coosa County mother stands accused of fatally stabbing her own daughter.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell says it happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. on Coosa County Road 86. Once on the scene, deputies say they found 39-year-old Latosha Stowes stabbed to death.
Authorities say they arrested 60-year-old Helene Stowes Johnson, the mother of the victim, at the scene and charged Johnson with murder.
Detectives aren’t releasing the alleged motive in the stabbing for now.
