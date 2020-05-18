The exact conditions that could lead to skin destruction on your pets’ paws in just 60 seconds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We all know that the ground can get quite hot on a warm, sunny afternoon. Just think of the last time you walked barefoot at the beach, or a parking lot with blacktop on a sunny summer day.
Yeah, that probably didn’t feel good on your feet.
If it’s too hot for our bare feet, it is also too hot for our furry friends and their paws. It can get dangerous for Fido quite quickly.
Contrary to what you may believe, nearly all surfaces can get dangerously hot in a short duration when the weather conditions are right. The graph above depicts the approximate temperature of six different surfaces at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on a typical hot summer day with sunshine.
Notice how all of them approach or exceed 100° by 2 p.m. Some are worse than others, though.
Brick, track, asphalt, and AstroTurf already have a temperature of 90° or higher by 10 a.m. By 2 p.m., those surfaces all exceed 110°! Track, asphalt and AstroTurf are especially hot with very dangerous temperatures of 125-140°!
These dangerous surface temps are occurring on a typical summer day. So it doesn’t have to be 90° or 100° with extreme humidity to create very dangerous conditions for your furry friend.
In fact, the recipe to get the hottest surfaces includes temperatures in the 80s, low humidity and the calm wind. That may come as a bit of a surprise.
When surface temps exceed 100°, it is uncomfortable and borderline too hot for the paws of cats and dogs. But when you get to that exceedingly hot temperature of 125° (track, asphalt, AstroTurf), skin damage and even skin destruction can occur in less than a few minutes.
To beat the heat and avoid a vet bill for damaged paws, consider taking walks before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. That will keep your pet from experiencing the hottest part of the day -- both air temperature and ground temperature.
If possible, you may even want to try heading out around sunrise and sunset. You can also put shoes and/or socks on your dog or cat to add another layer of protection from the potentially dangerous ground!
Lastly, try keeping your pet on grass, in shaded areas and provide plenty of water so they stay hydrated!
