Hard hit Greenville nursing home sanitized by Alabama National Guard

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crowne Health Care nursing home in Greenville is the latest facility to be sanitized by the Alabama National Guard.
It’s been a hard road at Crowne Health. So far, 61 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 35 being treated on-site and 26 others being transported to area hospitals. And that doesn’t include the 32 employees who’ve contracted the virus.
“You know, people can be asymptomatic and be carrying it and nobody knows, including that person who is carrying it. It could’ve been an employee. It could’ve been, gosh, it’s hard to say,” said Crowne Health Care spokeswoman Frances Coleman.
Crowne Health has since been sanitized by the Alabama National Guard.
“This is normally a one day situation with them coming early afternoon, but don’t know if they’ll finish today or come back in the morning,” said Coleman.
Eight residents have died, but Coleman says for now the exact causes of death haven’t been determined.
On a more positive note, Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon and his wife, Janice, are recovering well, on the mend after testing positive for the respiratory illness earlier this month.
Coleman says Crowne Health Care has not and will not accept new patients and isn’t sure when that policy will end.
The entire county of Butler County recorded 252 confirmed cases of the virus as of last Friday afternoon.
