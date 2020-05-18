‘I want to say thank you’: Walt Harris gives emotional interview after first fight following daughter’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBRC) - Walt Harris stood in the octagon Saturday night and thanked many people but also issued an apology.
It was minutes before midnight in Jacksonville, Fla., when Harris was interviewed following his fight with veteran Alistair Overeem. The fight unfortunately ended in a second-round TKO that went Overeem’s way.
Just six months after the murder of his daughter Aniah Blanchard, and moments after his first fight since the tragedy, Harris showed amazing strength and composure as he spoke with honesty.
He first thanked the UFC for their support during his family’s tragedy last fall. He then got a little emotional while showing love and gratitude toward everyone at his gym, Spartan Fitness MMA, And, of course, Harris thanked his hometown of Homewood.
“Lastly, I know y’all couldn’t be in here, but y’all at home watching, I’m sorry. I’ll be back, better,” Harris said.
Walt Harris gained a lot of new fans Saturday night. It’s easy to see why.
