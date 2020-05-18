Doctor urges social distancing, vigilance as restrictions relax

"This is not the time to party. This is not the time to have social gatherings. There will be a time in the future when we can once again go to restaurants and bars and wedding receptions and graduation ceremonies and parties, but the time is not now. At least for Montgomery. I think it’s absolutely crucial to control this epidemic pandemic is that we continue to stay at home unless you absolutely have to go out," the doctor said. "I think if you have an absolute need to do that, then you would have to wear a mask, you have to be hand washing, being mindful of others, because you may be carrying the virus and have absolutely no symptoms but then transmit it to your friends, your family, your loved ones. I think that would be tragic if I knew that I had the virus and because of not following the guidelines, gave it to someone who I really care about."