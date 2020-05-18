Man has life-threatening injuries after Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released information about a Thursday evening shooting.
According to MPD Captain Saba Coleman, on Thursday at about 4:57 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard in reference to someone shot. Once there, they made contact with a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Baptist Medical Center South is located at 2105 East South Blvd.
Coleman said the shooting possibly happened in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.