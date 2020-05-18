Poarch Band of Creek Indians donates $500,000 to ADPH

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced Monday a $500,000 donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
PCI said the donation is to assist with testing and equipment in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is intended to protect frontline workers and expand testing capabilities to all communities throughout the state.
“The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to be able to assist the state of Alabama in battling COVID-19," said Poarch Creek CEO and Tribal Chair Stephanie A. Bryan. "We recognize that access to testing is a critical component of safely reopening our economy and are compelled to assist the State in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to the donation.
“I commend the Poarch Creek Indians for their generosity during this time," Ivey said. "These funds will save lives and greatly assist the State in our battle of COVID-19. Thank you for all you do for Alabama.”
Alabama’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 12,000. ADPH reports over 154,694 people have been tested.
