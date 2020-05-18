Pop-up showers and storms, heat and humidity headline the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A disturbance will move across Alabama today, promoting the development of scattered to perhaps numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Heavy rain and severe weather are not expected with this system, but any rain we do get will be on the beneficial side!
With the nature of the showers and storms, it would be a day to skip the outdoor plans. Tuesday and Wednesday look better for most of us regarding drier weather and lower humidity.
Speaking of humidity, it will be downright muggy today. It’ll feel like summertime with dew points nearing 70°. After a brief reprieve from the high humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, it surges right back to end the week.
Alongside the surging humidity levels by Thursday comes daily chances for showers and storms. As it looks now, Thursday and Saturday feature the best chance at rain. Each day has about a 40% chance. That doesn’t mean Friday and Sunday will be entirely dry; it’s just the rain chances may not be as widespread those days.
It is important to note that the pattern will be summer-like, so it’s possible our days with the higher rain chances shift as we get closer. Just know that no one day will be 100% dry.
With the rain and storm chances, it’s looking pretty good for our lawns and yards! Most locations should see at least a half-inch of rain over the next 5-7 days, which will help alleviate the abnormally dry conditions.
Unfortunately the increase in humidity and rain/storm chances late this week and into the weekend will be accompanied by a return to upper 80s and lower 90s. So yes, get ready for a full-blown summer pattern late this week!
