RTJ hotels, resorts reopening more amenities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hotels and resorts along Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail are preparing to reopen more amenities after COVID-19 forced restrictions on businesses across the state.
RTJ says it is preparing to reopen restaurants and spas with updated protocols that focus on safety and social distancing.
Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the hotels and resorts, and public areas are being cleaned and sanitized every two hours, according to RTJ. Along with sanitizing stations, signage has been placed throughout the properties to encourage social distancing.
Other updated protocols:
- When preparing guest rooms and other areas, our associates use professionally sourced cleaning products which are proven to be effective against viruses and bacteria.
- Collateral materials that can’t be properly sanitized have been removed from guest rooms.
- Thorough cleaning and disinfecting occur in each guest room prior to guests arriving. Remote controls, clocks, ice buckets, drawer handles, furniture, bathroom amenities, hairdryers, light switches, pens, doorknobs, and other room items are disinfected.
- To reduce the number of people accessing guest rooms, housekeeping services are provided only upon request.
- We have expanded the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) with our team members. masks and gloves will be worn where appropriate.
Additional restaurants and bars will reopen as business increases.
RTJ says initially spas will only offer nail and hair services. Massages facials and other spa services will be added at a later date.
All spa providers will have their temperature taken before they begin their shift and will be required to wear masks. RTJ says guests are welcome to wear their own personal protective gear but are not required.
Other spa protocols:
- Gloves will be changed after each guest.
- All tools used during the spa service will be thoroughly sanitized.
- Guests are welcome to wear their own PPE to the spa such as masks/gloves, but not required.
- All manicure stations, pedicure stations, and treatment rooms are thoroughly sanitized before and after each guest.
- All areas of the spa/salon will be practicing 6ft. social distancing.
As of Monday, RTJ golf courses and tennis courts are available. All pools have also reopened with the exception of the Battle House pool which will open in the coming days.
Reopening Timelines for Restaurants and Spas (South to North)
Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa – Pt. Clear, Alabama: Bayside Grill and Bucky’s Bar will reopen Friday, May 15. Spa at the Grand will reopen on Wednesday, May 20. Massages and facials will begin May 20.
Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel - Mobile, Alabama: Fathoms Lounge reopened May 12.
Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa – Mobile, Alabama: Joe Cain Cafe reopened May 11. Spa at the Battle House reopened May 12. Massages and facials begin May 27. Pool reopens May 22.
Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa – Montgomery, Alabama: House Restaurant reopened on Friday, May 15. Spa at Montgomery will reopen May 22 for massages. Hair, nails, and facials to be added soon.
Marriott Prattville Hotel and Conference Center at Capitol Hill – Prattville, Alabama: Oak Tavern reopened May 15.
Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort & Spa at Grand National – Opelika, Alabama: Splash Bar will reopen on Thursday, May 14. Spa at Grand National will reopen Thursday, May 21 for hair, nails, massages, and facials.
Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa – Hoover, Alabama: Clubhouse Restaurant reopened May 12. Spa at Ross Bridge reopened on May 15. Massages and facials begin May 21.
Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa – Florence, Alabama: Swamper’s Bar and Grille reopened on May 11. Spa at the Shoals reopened on May 14 for hair. Massages, facials, and nails begin May 21.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.