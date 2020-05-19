ASU men’s hoops stung with postseason ineligibility next year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Athletics received tough news that its men’s basketball program will be ineligible for postseason play next season.
The ineligibility stems from low Academic Progress Rates. As a result, the program has received a Level One penalty. Players will be “Limited to 5 days and 16 hours of countable activity per week” during the season, according to the NCAA.
The penalties range from Level One to Level Three. Penalties will continue to be added each year a team fails to meet the APP requirement.
“The current state of our men’s basketball program as it pertains to APR has been difficult for all parties involved. The staff of ASU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is particularly saddened for our student-athletes. Their complete student-athlete experience is what we value most, and to have an obstacle such as this one impede on their experience is extremely disappointing," said ASU Intercollegiate Athletics Director Jennifer Lynne Williams.
It’s a tough break for a program that just a week ago announced longtime NBA veteran Mo Williams as its next head coach following the resignation Lewis Jackson back in March.
“We have worked diligently to overcome the challenges that faced the men’s basketball program and the areas of Compliance and Academics prior to my appointment as Director of Athletics. With the hiring of new Academic and Compliance personnel over the last year, we have made aggressive moves to rectify the issues with APR within our program and create a new culture of education, accountability and transparency," said Jennifer Lynne Williams.
Despite the news, Williams is still excited for the future of the program under Mo Williams.
"Although we are disappointed, we are equally excited about the new direction of our men’s basketball program and look forward to building a holistic winning program for many years to come.”
A virtual introductory press conference for Mo Williams is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
