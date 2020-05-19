Birmingham man charged in Montgomery burglary, shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Birmingham man for a burglary and shooting.
According to court records, Leandre Moss, 26, is charged with burglary first degree and shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.
The charges are related to an incident on May 5 in the 200 block of Burgwyn Road. Court records say Moss broke into the home and struck the victim in the head with a pistol.
Shortly after, court records say Moss shot into the residence while the victim remained inside.
It is unclear if the victim suffered injuries but an arrest affidavit shows the residence was damaged during the shooting.
Moss was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
