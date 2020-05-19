Man charged with stabbing relative multiple times in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his step-father multiple times.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said Cartrez Deresnal White was arrested early Tuesday morning following the late Monday night incident.
The sheriff said a preliminary investigation determined that White had visited his mother and step-father’s home in the 1500 block of County Road 43 Monday evening. At some point, White asked to be taken to his own home, located on County Road 21.
Sedinger said details were limited, but White and the step-father became involved in an argument and the step-father was stabbed multiple times inside his vehicle.
The victim’s exact condition was not clear, but the sheriff said he believed the victim would survive.
White is being held at the Autauga County Jail without bond.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This report has been updated to change the suspect’s bond from $60,000 to no bond.
