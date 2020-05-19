One injured in shooting on S. Antioch Circle in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating a shooting on S. Antioch Circle that left one person injured.
Officers were called to W.E. Morton Avenue, near Antioch Homes in reference to a shooting at approximately 10:10 a.m. on May 19.
Officials say a 30-year-old sustained minor injuries after being shot. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the 500 block of S. Antioch Circle.
