One injured in shooting on S. Antioch Circle in Opelika

One person injured in shooting on S. Antioch Circle in Opelika (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | May 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:12 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating a shooting on S. Antioch Circle that left one person injured.

Officers were called to W.E. Morton Avenue, near Antioch Homes in reference to a shooting at approximately 10:10 a.m. on May 19.

Officials say a 30-year-old sustained minor injuries after being shot. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 500 block of S. Antioch Circle.

