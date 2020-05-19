Over 52,000 online SNAPS applications submitted by Alabamians in April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources says there was an increase in internet applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from March to April.
Daniel Sparkman with the Alabama Department of Human Resources says April saw over 52,500 Alabamians submit applications online. That’s up from the near-21,000 online applications in March, he says.
Below are the actual numbers:
- March applications - 20,949
- April applications - 52,507
In a give month, Sparkman says the department typically receives around 28,000 total applications.
From February to March the department reported a 155 percent increase in online applications.
