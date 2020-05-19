A pair of nicer days with the hottest temps and highest humidity of the year on the horizon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next couple of days look mainly quiet with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s depending on where you are. Each afternoon will be partly cloudy with those cotton ball cumulus clouds developing by late morning.
There could be a sprinkle today, but the majority of us stay dry. A weak frontal boundary along the I-10 corridor could focus some showers and thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning for the southern third of Alabama. Everyone else will stay dry.
Once we get to Thursday, Friday and the big Memorial Day holiday weekend, the forecast shifts to a completely summer pattern. Daily highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
It’ll be humid to even muggy each day with overnight lows staying warm in the mid-60s, if not warmer.
The heat and humidity will fuel those typical daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day throughout the weekend. As is usually the case in these types of patterns, it’s impossible to pinpoint who has the best chance of rain, when it’ll fall and how heavy it’ll be.
For now, we’re keeping a 30-40% chance of pop-ups each day beginning Thursday. We wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point; just have a plan ready in case an unwanted thunderstorm bubbles up over your area!
