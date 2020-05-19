Woman charged with killing daughter was out on bond, sheriff says

Woman charged with killing daughter was out on bond, sheriff says
60-year-old Helene Stowes Johnson is charged with stabbing her daughter to death. (Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | May 19, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:07 PM

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New information has been released in a Sunday morning Coosa County homicide.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said Tuesday that 60-year-old Helene Stowes Johnson reportedly stabbed her daughter, 39-year-old Latosha Stowes, multiple times with a butcher’s knife in front of two witnesses. One of the witnesses is the sister of the victim, and the second witness is the sister’s boyfriend.

Coosa County sheriff's deputies say they found 39-year-old Latosha Stowes stabbed to death on Coosa County Road 86.
Coosa County sheriff's deputies say they found 39-year-old Latosha Stowes stabbed to death on Coosa County Road 86. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

According to Howell, at the time of the stabbing Johnson was out on bond for burglary and theft charges out of Tallapoosa County. The crime scene of the stabbing, located on Coosa County Road 86, is within 50 yards of the Tallapoosa County line.

Howell said Johnson had her first court appearance Tuesday in Coosa County, where her bond was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.