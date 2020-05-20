ALEA to enforce safety at Lake Guntersville during Memorial Day weekend

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day weekend is almost here. State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine police want you to know they’re going to crack down on crime and issue tickets if you break rules when you’re out on the lake.
If you have plans to spend some of your Memorial Day weekend on a Lake Guntersville, it’s a requirement to wear a life jacket.
Also, with the coronavirus pandemic there are other precautions you need to follow or else you could get a ticket.
“If we come up and there is a child below 8 years old on that boat without a life jacket on, you’re going to be in trouble. Anyone under 8 years old has to have a life jacket on all the time,” said marine police officer Eric Watson.
Also still in effect are 6 foot social distancing rules put in place by the governor.
While gatherings are no longer limited to 10 people, you still have to maintain 6 feet of social distance if you’re on a boat with nonrelatives.
“If it’s a single family unit on a pontoon boat, we’re not cracking down on that. But if we observe a pontoon boat with 15 college students on it then there is going to be a problem. Is everybody tracking on me with that? It is a ticketed offense which would constitute a court date and fine,” said marine police officer Gary Mobley.
If you plan on drinking adult beverages while you fish, rest or sit on your boat, marine police say it’s important to know where you are because not all the lakes have the same rules.
“You cannot possess any alcohol whatsoever on Weiss Lake. We’re out there in force looking for it because some of the accidents that have happened this year were due to alcohol,” said Watson.
Make sure you follow the state troopers’ advice in order to stay safe and stay out of harm’s way.
