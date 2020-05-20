Ann Street shooting under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a person was found shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of Ann Street shortly after 4 p.m. after being called in reference to someone being shot.
First responders found the victim on the scene suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No details were immediately available regarding a suspect or motive.
