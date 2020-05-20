Construction worker at Bryant Denny Stadium shares concerns about positive COVID cases there

“The safety of all of our employees and trade partners is our top priority. In addition to adhering to all established protocols to protect our workers, Caddell restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners. This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site. Our processes meet and/or exceed OSHA and CDC guidelines. We will continue to act on the latest guidance and information to promote the health and safety of our essential workforce,” from Clint MacDonald, Construction Executive at Caddell Construction Co.