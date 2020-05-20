Distribution truck split in half in train collision

Distribution truck split in half in train collision
No injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler what split in half by a train in Brundidge - Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 2:46 PM

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport says no injuries were reported after a distribution truck and a train collided.

The collisions happened Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. Davenport says the truck had just left the Walmart Distribution Center and was traveling eastbound along Alabama 10.

The chief says the truck attempted to cross the tracks before the train intersected the path. Davenport says the truck was virtually split in half. The truck was empty, but the train was carrying about 60 cars, according to the chief.

The driver emerged uninjured but was shaken up, Davenport says.

The Brundidge police chief says the train crossing has lights but no arms. He believes the lights were working and says there was a CSX technician there to make sure the signals were working correctly.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.