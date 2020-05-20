Doctors urge parents to keep their kids active

“Not having the sugary drinks. Having good, healthy snacks and not having the extra that we just don’t need. We focus so much on fruits and vegetables, which you want to get two to three servings a day if you can, but protein and dairy still are most important,” Dr. Carter said. “Even if you have to do fast food and we’ve all been there, just making good choices when you’re at the window. Grilled is better than fried. Fruit cup is better than getting the fries, and a water.”