Dry for everyone by late morning, but additional storms possible for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For those south of a Camden-Fort Deposit-Union Springs line, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around through mid-morning along a frontal boundary. As that boundary slowly sags closer to I-10, we will all dry out for the afternoon.
It’ll be comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly to perhaps mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures begin their rise on Thursday, but it will likely be a mostly dry day for the region. Highs will rise into the middle 80s, with some possibly reaching the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
The pattern beginning Friday will be one characterized by heat, humidity and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Each day over the Memorial Day holiday weekend features a 30-40% chance of a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
As mentioned, the humidity will certainly be noticeable all weekend long. Dew points will rise into the middle and perhaps upper 60s.
If we had to label a day or two with the absolute best chance of rain and storms, it would be Memorial Day itself and next Tuesday. It still won’t rain all day on either of those days, but the coverage of showers and thunderstorms looks to be a little more impressive area-wide. For that reason, we’ve lowered high temps back into the middle 80s.
Fortunately there is no substantial severe weather risk with any of the storms that develop over the next week. Could a pop-up storm turn strong to marginally severe with small hail, gusty winds and lightning? Certainly. However, that will be of the very isolated nature!
