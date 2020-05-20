Man charged with assault after May 2 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a May 2 Montgomery shooting has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Eugene Wallace Osborne Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an early May incident in the 1700 block of Harold Street.
Investigators say Osborne and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation around 9:15 that night when the suspect fired a gun. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Osborne is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $15,000.
