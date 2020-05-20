Man charged with attempted murder of Montgomery police officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing several charges including attempted murder of police officers after an incident late Tuesday night.
According to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman, Henry Wannamaker is charged with attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and attempting to elude.
Coleman says police responded to a domestic violence call in the 700 block of Sandra Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, officers located Wannamaker, 53, inside a vehicle, but Coleman says he was uncooperative and attempted to strike the officers with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Wannamaker was located a short time later and taken into custody. He is being held on bonds totaling $91,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.