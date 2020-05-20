Man charged with robbing victim after argument in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a robbery in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, Dantarius Merckerson, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery. The crime happened on Tuesday at around 6:02 a.m., in the area of Yarborough Street and Cotton Street. The victim said he and Merckerson were arguing when Merckerson produced a weapon and stole the victim’s property.
Coleman said the victim was not injured during the robbery. Merckerson was taken into custody and charged Tuesday afternoon. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.