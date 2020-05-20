$250 million from CARES Act to help local governments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some local governments are spending thousands of dollars to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The state legislature approved $250 million in CARES Act dollars to reimburse local governments for coronavirus-related expenses.
The Alabama League of Municipalities said the CARES Act money would reimburse personal protective equipment, hazard pay, and overtime expenses.
Negotiations are still ongoing to determine how that money will be divided between cities and counties.
