Mo Williams ready to build his culture at Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mo Williams has been officially introduced as the men’s head basketball coach at Alabama State University.
“Everything that I’ve set out to do in my life and goals I always try to achieve it at a high level,” said Williams during his introductory press conference. “I’m excited to be a part of Hornet Nation.”
One of the things that drew Williams to ASU, he said, was the goals the university has for the program.
“They have high hopes," said Williams. “They want to bring that program back to prominence and I’m the guy.”
Coaching is something Williams says he’s known he’s wanted to do since his early days in the NBA. He said he first knew this was the trail for him while he was coaching a summer AAU team. Now, he gets his head coaching start in a conference that’s familiar to him.
While Williams played collegiately at the University of Alabama, he’s a native of Jackson, Miss., and grew up around the SWAC. The former NBA All-Star says he comes from a family of SWAC graduates and enjoyed the SWAC culture at different sporting events.
He is now looking to create a culture of his own at Alabama State.
“That’s my first goal, is to create the culture for these kids to be successful, and also these kids are successful, then obviously the university is successful and that’s the ultimate goal," said Williams. “Our vision is to be the best team in conference, by far, that’s our vision. The culture that you set, obviously, you set a championship culture and that start with every guy being unselfish."
To help him achieve those goals, Williams says he will lean on the advice of people like his former head coach at Alabama in Mark Gottfried and former Alabama men’s head basketball coach Avery Johnson, among others.
A competitive player, Williams enjoyed an NBA career that spanned well over a decade. It not only included an NBA All-Star selection, but also an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2015-16 season, his final year in the NBA.
The 14-year NBA veteran takes over an Alabama State program after spending the last two years as an assistant coach at California State University at Northridge under Gottfried.
He says he is in the process of filling out his staff.
