Montgomery leaders discuss ICU bed shortage caused by pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city leaders discussed the shortage of ICU beds at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The shortage is due to the continued growth in the number of coronavirus cased in the area.
“We have an ICU shortage. That means that it is someone, whether they have COVID-19 or not, who’s not been able to get that bed, and that puts them in danger, so it’s not just a matter of people who had COVID-19 feel like they’re indestructible or they can recover,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “It’s a domino effect that is having on our health care system.”
City leaders are calling on citizens to be more vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus, saying they aren’t seeing the improvements they would like.
Officials say they have few available ICU beds in this area even though more people are being tested, and testing positive.
“So that impacts people as far away as evergreen. As far away even as parts of Macon county, bullock county, and certainly going into the Black Belt,” said Reed.
Mayor Reed has called a news conference for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to discuss the virus.
