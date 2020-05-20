Plane crash reported at Eglin AFB, second crash in 4 days

(WWSB) - An F-35 aircraft crashed during a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base Tuesday night. It’s the second loss of an aircraft in four days.
Officials with the base confirm that the plane crashed Tuesday night upon landing after a night training exercise. The pilot ejected and was taken to medical for evaluation and observation.
On the morning of May 15, an F-22 plane crash during a training mission 12 miles from the base. That pilot also ejected and was reportedly stable. No loss of life or damage to civilian property was reported.
The names of the two pilots have not yet been released.
Eglin AFB also participated in a tribute for healthcare workers last week and flew over the Suncoast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.