Police: Woman charged with robbery after shoplifting incident escalates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with robbing a Montgomery business.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, Crystal Ash, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery. The crime happened Monday afternoon at around 12:11 p.m. at a business in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway. The victim said Ash was shoplifting. A physical confrontation ensued, during which Ash reportedly produced a weapon.
Coleman said the victim was not injured. Ash was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after her arrest, where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.
