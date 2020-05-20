Relief fund launched to help Montgomery small businesses impacted by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A coalition of Montgomery community partners has created the Recover Together Small Business Relief Fund.
The fund, according to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, is a grant-making initiative that will help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of several initiatives that are part of Mayor Steven Reed’s Economic Impact Task Force.
The chamber said the fund will provide flexible, one-time grants typically ranging from $3,000 and $5,000 to provide working capital for small businesses in the Montgomery area as they continue or resume operations. Grant applications will be accepted online starting June 1 through June 15.
Donations can be made online or by check to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. If contributing by check, donors should indicate that the contribution is intended for the “Small Business Relief Fund” in the memo field and mail to P.O. Box 79, Montgomery, AL 36101. The chamber said all contributions are tax deductible.
Mayor Reed spoke Wednesday about the area seeing a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases, which is straining area hospitals and prompting the diversion of some patients to Birmingham facilities. He and Montgomery County’s EMA Director, Christina Thornton, said residents need to continue to use caution and urged them to use masks in public and to stay home as much as possible.
