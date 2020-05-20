28 residents still battling COVID-19 at Alex City veterans home

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-eight residents of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alex City continue to battle COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
Wednesday’s numbers are down compared to the 40 positive cases the home saw just a week ago, Bob Horton the assistant commissioner for outreach and engagement said. Of the 41 employees who tested positive for the respiratory virus, 12 have returned to work.
On May 12, Horton said 91 residents in all had tested positive for COVID-19. Since April, 23 residents at the Alex City home have died.
“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs are doing everything possible to mitigate the virus,” Horton added.
Horton said all of the residents at Bill Nichols are being tested for the virus again.
They are also starting universal testing at the state’s four veterans homes to identify potential asymptomatic cases.
The state’s other veterans homes in Bay Minette, Pell City, and Huntsville have not reported positive cases for COVID-19.
