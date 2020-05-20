Survey: More than half of Americans ready to visit reopened businesses

“I feel like our survey may deliver a cold dose of reality with respect to the outlook of the economy, because, number one, we are finding that there is caution on the part of consumers about engaging in public, about going out to the stores they may have to put it in the past,” said Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com. “So I think that in the beginning stages of this process when we started just sort of coming to grips with the stay at home orders, there was a great hope that we could have a so-called V-shaped recovery, we go down quickly, we bounce back quickly."