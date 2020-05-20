Suspect sought after Montgomery police vehicle stolen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say escaped from custody and took a patrol vehicle Tuesday night.
According to CrimeStoppers, Wayne Ellis, 47, is wanted for escape third degree, theft of property first degree and theft of property third degree.
Ellis is described as being 6’ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.
Montgomery police say the charges are related to an incident that took place around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue. While in police custody, Ellis escaped and took the marked police vehicle that had been left running and unattended.
The patrol vehicle was later discovered without damage in the area of East Delano Avenue and Gaylord Place.
Ellis reportedly stole the vehicle while the officer was executing a warrant, according to police.
If you have any information on Ellis’ whereabouts. Please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
