Suspect sought in burglary at Jackson Used Cars in Andalusia
The pictured suspect is wanted in a burglary at Jackson Used Cars in Andalusia. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | May 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 2:11 PM

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a business burglary.

Investigators say the pictured suspect burglarized Jackson Used Cars on May 11 at around 3 a.m. The suspect reportedly entered the business, located on River Falls Street, as well as several vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

