Suspect sought in burglary at Jackson Used Cars in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a business burglary.
Investigators say the pictured suspect burglarized Jackson Used Cars on May 11 at around 3 a.m. The suspect reportedly entered the business, located on River Falls Street, as well as several vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
